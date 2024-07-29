Teen girl, man taken to hospital after stabbing in Waterloo

Police continue to investigate a stabbing in uptown Waterloo on Friday night that sent two people to hospital. (Carmen Groleau/CBC - image credit)

A 13-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man continue to recover after they were stabbed in uptown Waterloo Friday night.

Police say officers were called to the area of the Ion station in Waterloo Public Square at 10:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

A 28-year-old man had been stabbed. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 13-year-old girl was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been described as being a male in his teens with short blonde hair and wearing a black shirt and black pants.

"At this point, the incident appears to be targeted with no public safety concerns," police said in a release Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.