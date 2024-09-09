Teen grazed in the head by bullet during school parking lot shooting: Toronto police

TORONTO — Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet during a shooting in a high school parking lot and officers are searching for a teen suspect.

Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the parking lot at Agincourt Collegiate Institute, in Toronto's east end, a little before noon on Monday.

They say they found a 16-year-old who had been shot and say he was taken to hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the shooting appears to have been targeted and isolated, and they are looking for a suspect described as a 17 or 18 year old boy.

Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird says the board will have social workers at the school to support students and staff for as long as needed.

Agincourt Collegiate and several other area schools were placed under lockdown earlier Monday as a result of the shooting.

Police are asking the public for any information that might help the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press