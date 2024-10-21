Teen guilty of GBH after ex-serviceman stabbed multiple times

Elvis Price was arrested in Kent after a six-week manhunt [Norfolk Police]

A teenager who went on the run after stabbing a former soldier multiple times has been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Elvis Price, 18, stabbed the ex-serviceman, who is in his 30s, in Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, on 10 March.

Price was also found guilty, at Norwich Crown Court, of having an article with a blade or point. The jury found him not guilty of attempted murder.

A second defendant, aged 17, who could not be named due to his age was found not guilty of attempted murder and causing GBH with intent.

Danny Norman, who had served in Afghanistan with the Army, was walking with his fiancee and two young daughters on Mother’s Day when the incident took place.

Mr Norman was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and was in a critical condition for nearly two weeks after suffering multiple stab wounds.

A video showed the pair shouting at each other and Price had previously told the jury he had been taunted by the ex-serviceman about his teeth..

The video then showed a fight between Mr Norman and the younger defendant.

Price previously told the court that he stabbed Mr Norman to get him off the younger defendant as he feared for his life.

Price and the younger teen, were arrested in Kent after a six-week manhunt.

When the 18-year-old was found by police he had shaved his head and gave a fake name to officers, the court had previously heard.

Price will be sentenced for GBH and having an article with a bladed point in November.

