KATE MIDDLETON DIAGNOSIS:

Vote: Did the Princess of Wales owe it to the public to share her diagnosis?

Tell us what you think of the weeks-long speculation over the Royal's health

Teen injured after apparent drive-by shooting in Tempe

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

A 15-year-old is injured after an apparent drive-by shooting Friday evening in a residential area near Loop 101 and University Drive.