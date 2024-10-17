Teen killed in two-vehicle collision on Highway 132 in Stanislaus County, CHP says

A teen girl was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Stanislaus County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

La Grange resident Abbegail Stoneham, 17, died at Memorial Medical Center after she was taken there from the scene of the collision.

At about 3 p.m., CHP received a call of a collision on Highway 132, east of Crabtree Road. The area is just east of Robert’s Ferry, north of Turlock Lake.

When first responders got to the location, they found a 2001 Toyota sedan and a 1995 Toyota pickup both with “major collision damage.”

CHP’s initial investigation found that Stoneham was going east on Highway 132 in the sedan when she approached a left bend in the road. The pickup truck was traveling west at the same time.

For “unknown reasons at this time,” Stoneham lost control of her car while negotiating the left bend. Her car rotated counterclockwise as it went into westbound traffic, directly into the path of the pickup, according to CHP.

The pickup truck struck the rear end of Stoneham’s sedan, causing it to go onto the north shoulder. The pickup came to a rest straddling the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The 83-year old and 45-year-old men that occupied the pickup truck were taken to Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries.

Everyone involved was wearing their seat-belts at the time of the collision, according to CHP. It was unknown as of Thursday afternoon if drugs or alcohol were a factor.