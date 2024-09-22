“Teen Mom” Alum Kailyn Lowry Reveals If She'll Have More Kids

The former reality TV star is mom to seven kids, including six boys and one girl

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Kailyn Lowry in 2018

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is opening up about whether or not she wants more children.

The mom of seven, 32, recently opened up to E! News about how she's wrestled with her desire for more kids — especially after welcoming her twins, Verse and Valley, with her fiancé Elijah Scott.

“One day I'm like, ‘Okay, I'm definitely done.’ Yesterday, one of my girlfriends and I were laughing at wrestling, talking about, we're definitely done,” the reality TV star said. “But if you asked me two days ago, Elijah and I might have been planning to do IVF or something, I don't know.”

In addition to Verse and Valley, Lowry is mom to 14-year-old Isaac, whom she shares with her ex Jo Rivera, 10-year-old Lincoln, whose father is Lowry's ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 7-year-old Lux and 4-year-old Creed with her former boyfriend Chris Lopez. She and Scott are also parents to 1-year-old Rio.

Lowry called the thought of making a definitive decision about whether or not to have more kids "bittersweet."

“You think you're done, and then you [have] these last squishy moments,” she added. “I remember going through the twins’ three-month clothing, and I'm like, ‘This is the last time I'm ever going to do this. Like, are we sure we're done?' "

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry with her four eldest sons

Lowry also told the outlet that she worries about spending equal amounts of time with each of her kids.

"I think I do a really good job with that now, but if I added more, I just don't know that I would be able to give everybody individual time," she said.

She also added that she's grateful to have her fiancé to help out with each of her children.

“I don't know how Elijah, just like, seamlessly folded into this chaos,” she said of her fiancé, who she revealed popped the question to her in August during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley.

Kailyn Lowry Instagram Kailyn Lowry with her kids, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed

"He handles it so well. But we're also polar opposites. So when I'm having frantic moments, he's very cool, calm and collected. And so I think it's a really good balance there. And my kids absolutely love him. So that also is a huge, huge, huge help," she added.



During a November 2023 episode of Barely Famous, Lowry said that she felt like her "family is complete."

"I won't have anything missing. I won't feel like, 'What if we had another one?' I'm excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out. I'm excited for that," she shared at the time.

"I'm a little nervous about having four babies in one month," Lowry continued. "I don't know what birthday parties are going to look like, but I'm excited to see how this goes. Isaac is going to be driving before I know it, so it's just a bunch of milestones all at one time — lots of new beginnings and also closed chapters, I feel."



