“Teen Mom”'s Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Are 'Trying to Get Pregnant': 'Send Us Good Baby Vibes' (Exclusive)

The couple is also parents to son Ace, 3, while Floyd is mom to daughter Ryder, 7, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton

Cheyenne Davis/Instagram From Left: Cheyenne Davis and Zach Davis with their kids

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis' family might be growing sometime soon.

The couple attended the Rookie Kids Fashion Show 2024 at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, where Floyd's daughter, Ryder, 7, was walking in the show. Floyd shares Ryder with ex Cory Wharton and shares son Ace, 3, with Davis.

"Ryder is walking this year," Floyd, 31, tells PEOPLE. "Ace actually modeled for Rookie USA, but walking down would have been a little tough for him. He's still newly three."

She adds, "And during the audition trial, he decided to make animal noises and crawl, and he's just not ready yet. We're not going to do it to him."

The two went on to say that they have a little bit of baby fever as they watched their daughter walk across the runway.

"We actually have been trying to get pregnant," Floyd says. "And just send us good baby vibes, and hopefully we're able to get pregnant soon."

In April, Floyd celebrated her daughter's 7th birthday with the sweetest surprise — a trip to Paris!

The proud mom shared a sweet video on her Instagram where she surprised Ryder with the international trip in honor of her birthday.

Standing outside the airport, Ryder wore a matching two-piece pajama set and pink crocs as she read a birthday card. "Happy birthday Ryder! You are going to Paris!" the little girl read from her card.

Ryder looked shocked as she stared at her mom, moving in to hug her and beginning to sob.

"Surprise! Ryder thought we were picking up my mom from the airport, but her bags were packed and Paris-bound! My sweet girl is finally getting her wish 🥰✈️ 7 on the 7th #goldenbirthday," Floyd wrote in her caption.

Last June, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star and her ex, Wharton, posted in celebration of Ryder's kindergarten graduation.

Sharing a family photo on Instagram, the proud mom posed with her daughter, Davis, and their son Ace.

Wharton and partner Taylor Selfridge, 30, also posed with Ryder and their two daughters in front of the same 2035 balloon arrangement, a nod to the year Ryder will graduate high school.

"Ryder’s Graduation 👩‍🎓I’m sooo PROUD of this lil girl ❤️," the father of three wrote.

