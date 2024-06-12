“Teen Mom” Star Amber Portwood’s Partner Gary Wayt Reported Missing in North Carolina

The Bryson City Police Department said he was last seen on Sunday, June 9, in the Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Bryson City Police Department Amber Portwood (left); Gary Wayt

Amber Portwood's partner Gary Wayt has gone missing.

The Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina announced on Facebook on Tuesday, June 11, that Wayt, 39 was reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen on Sunday, June 9, in the Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City.

Authorities described Wayt as weighing 205 lbs., with bald hair with brown eyes. They also noted that he owns a grey 2009 Nissan Rogue SUV. Police encouraged anyone with information on Wayt's whereabouts to contact the police department.

The Bryson City Police Department and representatives for Portwood did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related: 'Teen Mom OG, 2 & 3' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Portwood, 34, introduced Wayt in an episode of Teen Mom: Next Chapter that aired earlier this month. A source revealed to US Weekly around the time the episode aired that Wayt proposed "within the last two weeks" and Portwood had been "really, really happy."

He reportedly proposed using a ring crafted from "a family stone that was reset into a new ring." An insider told the outlet at the time that they had been in "couple's therapy" ahead of tying the knot and were "doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

The pair began dating in January after they met on a dating app, according to US Weekly.

Bryson City Police Department Gary Wayt

Fans were first introduced to Portwood on 16 and Pregnant, in which her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, made frequent appearances. The two were together from 2008 to 2011 and share a daughter named Leah. Portwood opened up to PEOPLE about their custody agreement in August 2016.

“Me and Gary sat on his front porch and talked about everything. [We were] like ‘Okay, what should we do?’ And we made the decision that he would take primary custody, simply because we didn’t want to take her out of her school," said Portwood.

Related: Pregnancies, Arrests and Heartbreak: A Guide to All the 'Teen Mom' Stars You Should Know

"She’s going to a really great school and she’s in an advanced class and I don’t want to take that away from her. What we did was we did joint custody where it’s open communication,” she continued. “It actually says in the contract that it’s open communication to see BooBoo during the school year. I can call every day and go pick her up from school if I wanted to."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have her on my weekends and during the summer we had her back and forth 50/50. It was great. I would have her for like a week straight and we’re doing really good with this," Portwood said.

MTV Amber Portwood on 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter'

After splitting with Gary, Portwood dated Matt Baier, whom she met in 2014 and was engaged to twice. The two ended their relationship in 2017.

She then began dating Andrew Glennon, a cinematographer whom she met while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition with her ex-fiancé. She and Glennon welcomed a son named James in May 2018 and split a year later after a domestic altercation.

Following their breakup, Portwood began a long-distance relationship with a man she met online named Dimitri. The two called it quits in January 2021.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.