“Teen Mom” Star Amber Portwood’s Partner Gary Wayt Found Less Than 1 Week After Reported Missing

Portwood previous said that her partner had walked out of their home on June 9 after a 'discussion' and had not come back

Amber Portwood/Instagram, Bryson City Police Department Amber Portwood, Gary R. Wayt

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood's missing partner Gary Wayt has been found.

On Friday, June 14, three days after he was first declared missing by the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina, Wayt, 39, was found. Police wrote in an update shared on Facebook that the "case is closed."

"Gary Wayt has been located," the post read. "No further information available at this time."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Bryson City Police Department for further comment.

On June 11, the same day he was reported missing, police confirmed to PEOPLE that they had obtained video footage of Wayt in Oklahoma, over 900 miles away from where he was last seen.

He was first reported missing on June 11 after the Teen Mom star, 34, said the couple had had a "discussion" on June 9, although Portwood added that it "was not a big blowout fight or anything like that." Wayt left the house that day with his keys and wallet — but not his phone — and did not come back, she said.

"Nobody was heated or anything, it was emotional because it had something to do with the fact of his parents being Vietnamese and me being who I am," Portwood said in a YouTube livestream. "He was very upset about this, I was upset. We do not yell at each other, we do not hurt each other."

On the same day that police said Wayt was seen, Portwood called the situation a "huge deal" and emphasizing her concern.

"His parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried," Portwood said on YouTube. "We are very scared right now."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Bryson City Police Department Portwood in 2017, and Wayt.

"We are very in love. This man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him," she added.

Portwood first introduced Wayt in an episode of Teen Mom: Next Chapter that aired earlier this month.

Per a source who spoke with US Weekly, the couple began dating in January after they met on a dating app, and Wayt proposed "within the last two weeks" of the episode airing.

He reportedly proposed using a ring crafted from "a family stone that was reset into a new ring." An insider told the outlet they had been in "couple's therapy" before getting married and were "doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

Portwood made her first TV appearance on 16 and Pregnant, in which her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, made frequent appearances. The two were together from 2008 to 2011 and share a 15-year-old daughter named Leah. She also shares 6-year-old son James with her ex, Andrew Glennon.



