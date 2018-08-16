Teen para-swimmer from Moncton breaks records, wins medals

Moncton teen Danielle Dorris is making more waves in the para-swimming world.

After being the youngest ever member of Team Canada at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, Dorris has now broken two Canadian records and won four medals at the Pan Pacific Para-Swimming Championships in Cairns, Australia. And she's only 15 years old.

Dorris, who was born without fully formed arms, swims in the S8 class in several events.

She won a silver medal in the women's 100-metre backstroke, breaking the previous Canadian record in 1:23.59.

She also broke the Canadian record in the women's 100-metre butterfly, during her preliminary heat, with a time of 1:18.20, before winning bronze in the final.

She won bronze as part of the women's 4x100-metre medley relay team.

And the highlight of the event was her performance in the women's 200 individual medley.

"I look at the clock and I'm just like, 'Am I actually seeing what I'm seeing?'" Dorris said in an interview. "I get out of the water and I'm lying on the side of the pool in a crouching position almost in tears because I went under three minutes."

Her time was 2:59.62 — good enough for another bronze medal.

Not too shabby considering she went into the event just hoping to gain experience and have fun.

She even surprised her coach, Ryan Allen, who said he knew Dorris had potential but never expected her to break two records at this meet.

Allen thinks a two-week staging camp in Brisbane before the championships helped her a lot.

"It was really satisfying to see her take advantage of that and really apply herself," said Allen.

"She was very professional. … She seized every opportunity."

Allen sees more good things for his athlete's swimming career on the horizon.

"She seems excited about the 200 IM," he said. "So it will be fun to see if we can take a stab at that one over the next season maybe."

Dorris may try hard, but that doesn't mean she gets stressed out about it.

"I just go with the flow. Honestly, that's who I am," she said.

Her dad, Jean-Pierre Dorris, agreed.

"She's not going to cry if she doesn't make her time. She says, 'Next time I'm going to do better.' She's driven but not worrying about it."

The junior Dorris thinks that's one way para athletes may have an advantage.

"Paras, I find, are so much more friendly and more relaxed," she said.

"The able-bodied side … when they film inside the call room they're always so tensed up and no one's talking. And then with us, everyone's laughing and talking and we're all just friendly and we all want to make friends. … We all have a special bond.

"I wish everyone was different because cause that's more fun."

Already looking ahead

Swimmers with physical disabilities are divided into 10 classes based on their degree of functional disability.

There are five higher classifications for swimmers with vision loss, intellectual disabilities and hearing loss.

Looking ahead to next season, Dorris is focused on trials in early April in Toronto.

She'll try to qualify for the national team again to either go to the world championships in Malaysia or the Pan American Games in Peru.