Teen ref pleads for body cams after vile abuse from men twice his age

A teen football referee says banned body cameras are essential for his safety - after suffering vile abuse from players twice his age. Taylor Shaw, 17, said it was "scary" taking charge of amateur men’s league games due to the "horrendous" insults he has faced from adult teams. The schoolboy pointed to one sickening instance in his home town of Halifax, West Yorks., where a player screamed in his face “f**k you” during a match. He said other competitors had made nasty personal attacks on his character - leaving him questioning his ambitions to be a professional official. Taylor feels the FA is not doing enough to safeguard him and other match officials following multiple incidents of alleged assaults in the grassroots matches.