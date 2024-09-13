Teen rugby player celebrates try with t shirt which reads: "My mum beat cancer"

This is the moment a teenage rugby league player scored a try and celebrated by revealing a t-shirt which read: "My mum beat cancer." Talented Declan Sullivan, 13, touched down for Haresfinch Under 14s and paid tribute to mum Sammi Sullivan, who recenty got the all-clear after a two-year cancer battle. Sammi, 34, was diagnosed with stage three breast and lung cancer in March 2022 and underwent intense chemo and radio therapies. After she was given the all-clear in June, emotional Declan wanted to dedicate a try to Sammi's bravery. In a special moment caught on camera, he beat five defenders on his way to the try line before racing off in the direction of his mum.