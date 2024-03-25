Teen Shot Herself Dead With Deputy’s Gun in Sheriff’s Station, Authorities Say

ABC7/YouTube

A 17-year-old died in the lobby of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday evening after grabbing a deputy’s gun and using it to shoot herself, authorities said.

The adolescent, who has not been named, knocked on the door of the Industry Sheriff Station and got into some kind of altercation when a deputy opened the door, KABC reports. “The female reached toward the deputy’s firearm [and] retrieved the firearm from the deputy’s holster,” LASD Lt. Art Spencer told the network.

“During the altercation, it is alleged that the female suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound with what we believe to be the deputy’s firearm,” Spencer added. No deputies were injured during the incident, which is now under investigation.

Authorities believe the incident may have stemmed from a family disturbance call where the girl lived to which deputies had responded before the apparent suicide, according to KCAL-TV. No details have been released about the nature of the earlier call.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

