Teen singer's breakthrough hope with producer dad

A teenage singer from Staffordshire has said she is hoping for big things with her latest single, produced by her father who has worked on tracks for the likes of Kylie, S Club 7 and Gary Barlow.

Belle, 17, has performed at festivals since first appearing on CBBC’s Saturday Mash-Up in July and previously completed a tour of schools in the Midlands and Devon discussing mental health and online safely with pupils.

She released her new single Fluorescent Light last week, which she said was about feeling homesick and "seeing the lights on my driveway after a long day away".

It has been produced by Mike Rose, who has also worked with East 17, Gabrielle and Boyzone and achieved more than a dozen top-five tracks in the UK charts.

Belle, from Lichfield, who grew up singing to Avril Lavigne, said she drew her inspiration from her own experiences and how she overcame some difficult times earlier in her life.

She described her songs as powerful and uplifting, with an underlying message of kindness and hope.

“I wrote Fluorescent Light when I was away and feeling a little homesick," she said.

"I feel like everyone has something that gives them comfort and for me seeing the lights on my driveway after a long day away have always made me feel safe."

Her mother is also a singer, and had hits in the 1990s under the stage name Lolly.

"I feel like I was singing since I came out of the womb," said Belle. However, she added that she was never pushed towards the music business, but found her passion for music during lockdown.

