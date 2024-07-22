Teen skateboarder dead after collision with pickup truck late Friday

A 17-year-old skateboarder died in hospital after colliding with a truck at this intersection in the southeast community of Forest Lawn late Friday evening. (Google Maps - image credit)

A 17-year-old male has died in hospital following a collision with a pickup truck late Friday in southeast Calgary, police said in a Monday release.

Police said they were dispatched at about 11 p.m. to the intersection of 44th Street and 14th Avenue S.E. for reports a skateboarder had been struck by a vehicle.

"When officers arrived, it was determined the skateboarder, a 17-year-old male, crossed 14 Avenue S.E. and collided with an oncoming 2011 GMC Canyon being operated by a 75-year-old man," police said in a news release.

"The driver was proceeding through a green light at the intersection and applied his brakes but was unable to avoid colliding with the skateboarder. The driver remained on scene."

The severity of the young man's injuries was underestimated at the scene and he died in hospital.

Police say speed doesn't appear to be a factor. The investigation is continuing.

Witnesses are asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.