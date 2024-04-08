Advertisement
Teen takes tax season head-on, helps Coloradans get refunds

KMGH - Denver Scripps

It is tax time across the country, with just over a week until the IRS deadline. Preparing your returns can be an intimidating process — but not for 16-year-old Chanda Kumar.