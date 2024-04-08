Teen takes tax season head-on, helps Coloradans get refunds

SmartAsset

If you’re 65 years old and collecting Social Security, you may wonder if it’s too late to convert your $750,000 traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. The short answer is no – there are no legal restrictions to Roth conversion based on age or income. Practically, however, the decision involves carefully weighing tax implications, healthcare […] The post I'm 65 Years Old With $750k in an IRA. I'm Taking Social Security – Is It Too Late for a Roth Conversion? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.