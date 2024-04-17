Teen violence still a concern in Gilbert

Associated Press

Four members of a rural Iowa family have pleaded not guilty in the abduction and abuse of an 18-year-old relative who had allegedly showed up at a hospital so badly beaten that his brain was bleeding and so malnourished that he weighed just 70 pounds (32 kilograms), according to court documents. Gary Graham Jr., 44; Danielle Graham, 42; Aaron Williams, 20; and a 16-year-old girl, all from Zearing, Iowa, were charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury last month. Each have submitted a written plea, the last of which — for Gary Graham Jr. — was filed Monday.