Teen warned after allegedly impersonating doctor

BBC
·1 min read
A doctor wearing a stethoscope. They have blue clothes on.
Police were called after reports from staff of a male impersonating a doctor at the hospital [PA Media]

A child has been given words of advice for allegedly impersonating a doctor at a hospital in Plymouth, police say.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at about 10:30 GMT on 19 January after reports from staff of a male impersonating a doctor at Derriford Hospital.

Officers attended and initially arrested a 13-year-old boy, but he was later de-arrested and also "given intervention/education work from the Child Centred Policing Team", the force said.

It added: "No further police action will follow regarding this incident."

Follow BBC Devon on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • NJ driver accused of killing Gaudreau brothers claims they were drunker than he was

    An attorney for the New Jersey man accused of killing hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, in a drunken crash last August claims the victims drank more than the defendant and has asked for the charges to be dropped. The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles along a rural road in Salem County when Sean M. Higgins attempted to pass another driver on the right and ...

  • 'I can't stop crying': Jurors hear tearful 911 call from 90-year-old rape victim

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary courtroom Monday as jurors heard the voice of a distraught 90-year-old woman who had just been raped in her assisted living apartment."I don't know what to do," said the woman, crying. "I was in bed asleep and this guy broke in and had sex with me … I don't know how he got in."The woman died last year. A publication ban protects her identity, so CBC News will call her Mary in this story. Duran Ross Buffalo

  • Police watchdog investigating after video showing officer standing on man's chest circulates online

    The province's police watchdog is investigating an arrest by RCMP in northern Manitoba last week, after video shared on social media appears to show an officer standing on a man's body during the arrest.Moose Lake RCMP said Monday they had notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba about an incident during a Friday arrest in Mosakahiken Cree Nation, about 475 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.In a Tuesday news release, the police watchdog said it was investigating after a complaint w

  • B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon charged with assault in Fort Nelson, B.C.

    Infamous B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon has been arrested once again, this time for assault in the province's far north.According to the Fort Nelson court registry, Bacon, 41, was charged with one count of aggravated assault after being arrested on Feb. 1 in the community of about 3,000 people, approximately 140 kilometres south of the Yukon border.According to a news release from RCMP, two 41-year-old men were arrested following a shooting incident outside a local business on Jan. 29.Bacon and the

  • Parents Tackle Elderly Gunman as He Allegedly Opens Fire at Texas High School Band Event

    A group of "band dads," some with military and law enforcement experience, were able to subdue the shooter

  • 2 men shot dead in home invasion in South Glengarry township

    Two people are dead after a shooting in South Glengarry, Ont., during an attempted home invasion, police said. Officers responded to a home invasion near Old Highway 2 around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a press release.When they arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.OPP confirmed to CBC News the residents were home at the time of the break-in, but were not injured. The residents were taken into custody and a gun was seized, according to police. The re

  • Airport Workers Accused of Leaking Plane Crash Footage to CNN Arrested

    Two Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority employees have been arrested and charged with leaking official airport records after apparent surveillance footage from Reagan National Airport showing last week’s collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter was shown on CNN. Mohamed Lamine Mbengue, 21, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged Friday with computer trespass for “making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records,” authority spokeswoman Crystal Nosal

  • An ex-deep-sea treasure hunter jailed for nearly 10 years scores a legal win but won't be freed

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former deep-sea treasure hunter who has served nearly a decade in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of missing gold coins has had that term ended by a federal judge in Ohio, but he will remain behind bars for now.

  • Despite 20 knife wounds and 11 bruises, Ellen Greenberg’s death was ruled a suicide. The pathologist just changed his mind

    Ellen Greenberg was found dead in 2011 in her Philadelphia apartment with 20 knife wounds and numerous bruises. Authorities ruled her death a suicide. Fourteen years later, the pathologist who performed her autopsy says he’s changed his mind.

  • Husband of homicide victim Trina Hunt charged with indignity to human remains

    The husband of Trina Hunt, whose remains were found near Hope, B.C., more than four years ago, has been charged with one count of indignity to human remains in connection with the unsolved homicide of the Port Moody, B.C., woman.Iain Hunt, 52, was charged on Tuesday, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), but is not in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 5 in Port Coquitlam.Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in the Heritage Mountai

  • 36 Shocking Things Doctors And Nurses Witnessed At Hospitals That I Genuinely Can't Believe

    "FBI was everywhere, and it turned out that he apparently had a hit on him and was a known drug dealer."

  • Texas Woman Who Brutally Killed Grandma with Hammer Sobs While Testifying in Her Own Defense

    Tamera Laws, 28, is accused of killing Doris Ruth Novella, 70, in February 2020

  • Michael Jordan's son arrested on cocaine possession, resisting arrest charges in Florida

    Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on drug and resisting arrest charges in Florida after he got his vehicle stuck on train tracks, according to an arrest affidavit. The 34-year-old Orlando resident was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Maitland after an officer saw a blue Lamborghini SUV that appeared to be stopped on railroad tracks, according to the affidavit. The officer notified SunRail, the commuter rail system, to alert that there was a vehicle on the tracks and approached the SUV, the affidavit said.

  • I Was A Happily Married Mother Of 4. Then I Met A Woman At Pilates.

    "'I can’t explain it,' I told my husband. 'But it’s all-consuming. I go to bed thinking about her. I wake up thinking about her.'"

  • 3 care workers charged with fraud of vulnerable woman

    Three care workers are facing fraud charges after allegedly removing "large sums of money" from the bank account of a vulnerable woman they were assigned to care for.Amherst police say the victim, who has ALS — a neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord — is unable to move and needs several hours of care each day.Cpl. Tom Wood of Amherst Police says the three care workers had access to the woman's bank account as part of their duties.The 13-month investig

  • Trump Lackey Throws FBI Into Chaos With Jan. 6 Survey

    The FBI’s 13,700 agents were supposed to respond by 3 p.m. Monday to a 12-question survey regarding what role, if any, they played in the Jan. 6 investigation. The order came from Emil Bove, formerly a federal prosecutor and one of President Donald Trump’s criminal lawyers until his client appointed him acting deputy attorney general. Bove has already pushed out eight top FBI officials, including one who was the case agent for 9/11. Trump and attorney general nominee Kash Patel have both disinge

  • Child crash victims were on e-scooter, say police

    Two people arrested in connection with the deaths of a brother and sister are released by police.

  • Crashed Azerbaijani plane was riddled with holes after incident over Russia, report says

    ASTANA (Reuters) -An Azerbaijani passenger plane that crashed in December after being diverted from Russia to Kazakhstan had suffered external damage and was riddled with holes in its fuselage, according to a report published on a Kazakh government website on Tuesday. Thirty-eight people were killed when the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed on Dec. 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after re-routing across the Caspian Sea from southern Russia.

  • Missing N.C. Mom Found Dead Over a Year After Never Showing Up to Daughter's Birthday Party

    Dana Mustian’s remains were recovered in Vance County on Thursday, Jan. 30, authorities said

  • Man arrested after allegedly telling Toronto police he was part of a terrorist group

    Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont., after he made threatening statements during a demonstration near Bathurst Street and Shepard Avenue W. on Sunday.Police say the man approached an officer during the demonstration and claimed to be a member of Kahane Chai (Kach), which Public Safety Canada classifies as a terrorist entity. According to Public Safety Canada, Kahane Chai is an extremist Jewish group that advocates for all Arabs to be expelled fr