Teen warned after allegedly impersonating doctor

Police were called after reports from staff of a male impersonating a doctor at the hospital [PA Media]

A child has been given words of advice for allegedly impersonating a doctor at a hospital in Plymouth, police say.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at about 10:30 GMT on 19 January after reports from staff of a male impersonating a doctor at Derriford Hospital.

Officers attended and initially arrested a 13-year-old boy, but he was later de-arrested and also "given intervention/education work from the Child Centred Policing Team", the force said.

It added: "No further police action will follow regarding this incident."

