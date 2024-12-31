Teen wielding water pistol prompts armed response

Cleveland Police thanked the person who contacted them about the incident [BBC]

A teenager with a water pistol was behind reports of a firearm being pointed at vehicles, police have said.

A busy junction in Middlesbrough was closed last Friday by armed police responding to a call saying a gun was being pointed at traffic in the area.

Today, Cleveland Police confirmed that officers found a water pistol designed to look like a handgun at the scene.

A spokeswoman said a 14-year-old was subsequently taken home and "provided with strong words of advice in front of his parents".

She said the force takes reports of firearms "extremely seriously" and thanked the witness who had contacted police, leading to swift action being taken.

The incident happened close to the Esso garage on Acklam Road at about 16:00 GMT.

