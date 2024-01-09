Teenage boy accused of Harry Pitman murder set to stand trial in September

A 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing another teenager to death as he waited to watch fireworks on New Year’s Eve is set to stand trial in September.

The youth, who cannot legally be named because of his age, is accused of murdering Harry Pitman, also 16, in Primrose Hill park in north London just before midnight.

He was charged over the weekend and on Tuesday appeared at the Old Bailey, where no plea was entered to charges of murder and having an offensive weapon in public.

Sitting in the dock in a black Nike tracksuit flanked by three dock officers, he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing, which lasted about half an hour.

People release balloons as they take part in a vigil in Downhills Park in the West Green area of Haringey, London, for Harry last Tuesday (PA)

He had his head down for much of the time and appeared tearful when the judge addressed him.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC remanded him into youth detention accommodation before he appears at the same court for a plea hearing on March 26.

A provisional trial was set for September 2.

Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill when he was stabbed at around 11.40pm, the Metropolitan Police previously said.

The force said: “Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived but, despite the efforts of emergency services, Harry sadly died at the scene shortly before midnight.”

A 17-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been released on bail.

No further action will be taken against three other boys arrested in connection with the case.