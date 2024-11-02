Teenage boy charged after girl, 13, found stabbed next to road in Hessle

A teenage boy has been charged after a 13-year-old girl was found with stab wounds beside a road near Hull.

Humberside Police were called to reports of concern for safety after a girl appeared injured at the side of the road on the A63 in Hessle.

Officers attended and discovered the girl had sustained lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back, and was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

She remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Six teenagers were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a wooded area nearby in connection with the incident.

Three teenage boys aged 15, 16 and 17, and two girls, 14 and 15, have since been released from custody on police bail.

On Saturday Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said those arrested in connection with the incident were known to the victim.

