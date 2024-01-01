Teenage boy fatally stabbed at London viewpoint on New Year’s Eve

(PA Wire)

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve at a busy viewpoint in London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Primrose Hill in Camden at 11.40pm.

Sadly we begin 2024 with a murder appeal. Late last night a 16yo boy was fatally stabbed on Primrose Hill



Please share our appeal for any witnesses yet to speak with us to come forward and for info and phone footage that may assist our investigationhttps://t.co/qDkSQijauB — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) January 1, 2024

The victim, who police believe to be 16 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight despite attempts at first aid by police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, the Met said.

Primrose Hill is a popular spot for people watching the fireworks on New Year’s Eve and police said it was busy at the time of the incident.

They urged those with information to come forward.