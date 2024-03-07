Teenage boy killed and three others injured in crash

A 17-year-old boy has died after a car went down an embankment and landed on its roof in Derbyshire.

The crash, involving one car, happened in Goyt's Lane, near Errwood Reservoir, in Buxton, at about 23:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Two people remain in hospital in a stable condition, and one has been discharged, police said.

