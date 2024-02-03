Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler wins BoohooMAN modelling contract

Luke Littler is playing in Premier League Darts this week (Getty Images)

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has been announced as the unlikely new face of fashion brand BoohooMAN.

The online retailer has confirmed the 17-year-old, who last month stunned Alexandra Palace crowds by reaching the world championship final, has become a model.

The Mail has reported that Littler, who finished runner up in the competition, could become a millionaire in a matter of weeks thanks to the deal and prize money.

A source told the newspaper: “Luke is a generational darts talent and he's already achieved remarkable things.

“If he is at the summit of the darts world for 20 years, he could be well on his way to amassing a £40 million fortune.

“Littler's talent, combined with smart management, and continued high-level performance, have the potential to make him the highest-earning darts player in the world.”

IT’S OFFICIAL: boohooMAN x @lukethenuke180 🎯✍️



Welcome to the MAN family! We’re excited for the year ahead!🙌 pic.twitter.com/tbtNcQcl1V — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) February 1, 2024

The clothing brand announced the partnership on Twitter on Friday.

“Welcome to the MAN family, we’re excited for the year ahead,” a statement read.

Littler’s distinctive purple darts jersey is now on sale for £49.95 and comes with advertising of Motor Neurone Disease association. He is yet to start work for BooHoo as a model.

Also this week, Littler is making his Premier League Darts debut and has so far won one game and lost another.

He won a legion of fans in his journey to the world championship final and also made headlines for his relationship with 21-year-old Eloise Milburn.

His 64-year-old grandmother said: “He started playing darts when he was two and you could see it [the talent]. He was born to play darts.

“He gets it from his grandfather. He is so laid back that he just doesn’t worry. He has nothing to worry about. He is 16.”