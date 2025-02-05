Teenage girl killed in shark attack off Queensland beach

Teenage girl killed in shark attack off Queensland beach

A 17-year-old girl died after being bitten by a shark while swimming off a beach in the north of Brisbane. The attack marks Australia’s third fatal shark incident in just over five weeks.

Emergency responders arrived at Woorim Beach on Bribie Island, a popular tourist destination, on Monday afternoon following reports of a shark bite. Paramedics attempted to treat the teenager who had sustained critical injuries to her upper body, but she succumbed to her wounds, police confirmed.

The girl, identified as Charlize Zmuda, "sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries" about 15 minutes later, a Queensland police spokesperson said.

She was a dedicated member of the Bribie Island Surf Life Saving Club since the age of eight, her father Steve Zmuda told ABC. He urged beachgoers not to be deterred from visiting the beach.

“She was a dedicated lifesaver who wanted only the best for our club and community,” he said. “When I got the tragic news yesterday, I was extremely gutted, but we don’t want people to stop coming to the beach,” he said.

Authorities have yet to identify the species of shark involved. Witnesses reported that police officers rushed into the water in an attempt to rescue the girl but were unable to save her.

Local resident John Wadey told the Courier-Mail that shark sightings in the area are frequent. “There’s shark sightings everyday. People don’t say anything. It is common,” he said.

The incident is the second fatal shark attack in Australia this year.

On 2 January, surfer Lance Appleby was killed by a shark at Granites Beach in South Australia. Just days earlier, on 28 December, 40-year-old chaplain Luke Walford was fatally bitten while spearfishing near the Keppel Bay Islands in Queensland.

Shark control measures, including baited drum lines and drone surveillance, are in place at Woorim Beach.

Moreton Bay mayor Peter Flannery extended condolences to the victim’s family and said “it would be a difficult time for the tight-knit Bribie Island community”.

Queensland state MP Ariana Doolan described the event as “tragic”, urging for privacy and respect for the grieving family.

“Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and it’s important that these processes take course,” she said in a statement.

“In the meantime we ask for respect and privacy for the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

More than 1,200 cases of shark attacks in Australia since 1791, of which more than 250 were fatal, according to a national database, reported CBS News.

