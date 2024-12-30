Teenage honours recipient urges peers to get involved in ‘rewarding’ charity
One of the youngest people on the New Year Honours list has urged others her age to get involved in “rewarding” charitable causes. Mikayla Beames, 18, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) after founding Team Mikayla following her cancer diagnosis aged four. The charity grants the wishes of children suffering from cancer and has raised more than £300,000 to do so. Ms Beames, from Wantage, Oxfordshire, told the PA news agency: “It’s mad (to be one of the youngest recipients) it doesn’t seem real, it’s absolutely amazing.”