Teenage pedestrians remain critical after crash

The two pedestrians were injured after the crash near Deansgate Locks [BBC]

Two teenagers who were hit by a car on Saturday remain in a critical condition in hospital, police have said.

The man and woman, both 18-year-old pedestrians, were injured during an incident involving three cars on Whitworth Street West, near Deansgate Locks in Manchester city centre at 22:30 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said a Toyota Yaris driver lost control before colliding with a Vauxhall Corsa, mounting the kerb and then hitting a Kia Sportage.

Police, who still want any witnesses to the crash to come forward, said a 30-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, had now been bailed.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Manchester on Sounds and follow BBC Manchester on Facebook, X, and Instagram. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related internet sites