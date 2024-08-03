Teenage schoolboy arrested after series of sex attacks in Leicester

A 13-year-old has been charged with a series of sex attacks on women in Leicester.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after the attacks were reported in the Newfoundpool area of the city.

He has been charged with multiple offenses across several incidents. On 10 July 2024, he allegedly attempted oral rape on a female and possessed a knife in Ruby Street.

Further charges include affray with intent to commit a sexual offense and knife possession on 29 July in Stephenson Drive, sexual assault and knife possession on 31 July in Rowan Street, and another knife possession charge on 1 August in Fosse Road North.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.