Teenage sex offender who targeted children online jailed after 'horrific' images of abuse uncovered

Sex offender Vinnie Pinkham (Met)

A teenage sex offender has been jailed for targeting children as young as six in an online campaign of abuse.

Vinnie Pinkham, 19, was brought to justice after a three year investigation lifted the lifted the lid on his crimes committed through social media.

Pinkham, from Eltham, was sentenced to seven years after being found guilty of eight offences including including two charges inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was also guilty of sexual communication with a child and possessing extreme pornographic images.

Detectives gathered evidence that Pinkham attempted to befriend children aged six to eight across England and Wales and groomed them online.

He then asked them to send extreme sexual images and videos.

Met officers worked with Greater Manchester Police and North Wales Police to gather digital evidence and statements from young victims and their families.

Amongst the evidence were explicit photographs and incriminating mobile phone data.

Detective Constable Amy Burnell who led the investigation said: “I would like to highlight the incredible work of the Met’s investigation team; they viewed images of horrific material seized from the suspect and had to grade the severity of the indecency of the images for viewing in court. They did this efficiently and were able to still work professionally and with true commitment to the case.

“The team’s diligence and professionalism has ensured this perpetrator has been taken off the streets of London and will no longer be able to hide behind a computer screen and take advantage of vulnerable children enjoying online games and chat rooms with their friends.

“Pinkham exploited children’s youthful ignorance for his personal gratification. We are committed to finding individuals who wish to cause harm to young people across London.

“We’ll do everything in our power to protect children, bringing to justice those predators who threaten their safety.”

Pinkham was also slapped with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.