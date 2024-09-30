Teenager accused of posting terroristic threat on Snapchat
Alberto Martinez, a convicted murderer who was involved in the Mexican Mafia, was attacked and killed by three inmates at Calipatria State Prison.
The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later
In the moments before a gunman leaned on a car to steady his aim at her father, killing him as well as nine others during a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, a fellow shopper loading her groceries next to Erika Mahoney's dad made him laugh when she teased him about his automatic door closing button. When the story was retold by Jenny Jacobsen during a trial that ended this week with the shooter found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, it provided Erika Mahoney with some solace during a difficult two weeks focused on what happened that day in the college town of Boulder. The thought of her father, Kevin Mahoney, having one final moment of joy has provided Erika Mahoney some peace of mind ever since Jacobsen first reached out last year to share the story.
Jessyca Mullenberg's 1995 kidnapping shook her local Eau Claire, Wis., community
MONTREAL — Members of Montreal’s Muslim and Maghrebi communities gathered at a city park on Saturday afternoon to decry – and fight back against – what they described as a “scourge” of street gangs recruiting youth to carry out criminal acts.
An Ottawa police officer who investigated a report that Hamid Ayoub held a knife to his wife's neck — eight years before he murdered her and stabbed their daughter — told his murder trial she didn't charge him because the complainant didn't want her to — despite the fact that police are obligated to lay charges regardless of what victims want.Hamid Ayoub, 63, is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Hanadi Mohamed, 50, and the attempted murder of his daughter, who was then 22 a
The Department of Justice charged a former Florida congressional candidate for threatening to “call up” his “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” to kill his Republican primary opponent in 2021.According to the indictment, William Robert Braddock III repeatedly promised to harm and kill now-Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), identified as Victim 1, and another individual present, known as Victim 2, during a phone call. Victim 2 is described as a “private citizen” and “acquaintance” of Luna.Braddock left the
A man accused of a decades-long series of sexual offences against youths is now facing two new charges related to his time in custody waiting for trial.According to court documents obtained by CBC News, Tony Humby is facing two new charges of sexual assault.The first alleged offence occurred on Nov. 10, 2023; the second more than a month later, on Christmas Eve. Both occurred while he was incarcerated at Her Majesty's Penitentiary.Humby has been in custody since his arrest on youth sexual abuse
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
A man aged in his 60s is arrested after police respond to reports of a child suffering serious firearm injuries at a farm.
A "spate of incidents" causes "substantial damage" across Basildon, says Essex Police.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
It’s still a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving but many Canadian families are already planning their holiday dinners. That’s especially true for those who lined up on Toronto’s streets on Saturday, hoping to get their hands on a free turkey. As Vanessa Wright reports, it’s a revival of a tradition started by a beloved Torontonian.
A man has died after he was stabbed in Scarborough Saturday evening, Toronto police say.Police and emergency services were called to 20 Brimwood Blvd. near Brimley Road and Finch Avenue East around 6:45 p.m. for a stabbing.Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said first responders arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said the circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.There is also no word on an
A total of five people have been arrested and six cars seized after a large car meet in Southampton.
Dog survives after being hit by car and stuck in grill for 12 hours
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A jury has ruled in favor of three women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at a Virginia children's hospital, awarding them a total of $300 million in damages.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Floodwaters pushed by the remnants of Hurricane Helene left North Carolina’s largest mountain city isolated Saturday by damaged roads and a lack of power and cellphone service, part of a swath of destruction across southern Appalachia that left an unknown number dead and countless worried relatives unable to reach loved ones.
The findings of a two-week US Coast Guard hearing into last year’s implosion that killed five people in the Titan submersible on a North Atlantic dive to the wreckage of Titanic will be analyzed with an eye toward understanding what contributed to the tragedy and, in the words of one investigator, ensuring “that nobody has to endure a future similar occurrence.”