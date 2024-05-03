Teenager appears in court over school attack

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm during an incident at a school in Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested after police were called to Birley Academy on Wednesday to reports of an incident involving a sharp object.

Two women in their 20s and a child received minor injuries.

The teenager, who is also charged with possession of a blade or sharply pointed article on a school premises, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

After a 25-minute hearing District Judge James Gould remanded the boy, who was dressed in a grey jumper and grey jogging bottoms, into custody ahead of his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 31 May.

