Teenager charged with murder after 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death in NSW home

NSW police arrested a 17-year-old girl after a 10-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death at a home in Boolaroo, near Newcastle.

NSW police arrested a 17-year-old girl after a 10-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death at a home in Boolaroo, near Newcastle. Photograph: Steven Saphore/AAP

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death in the New South Wales Hunter region.

NSW police said emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at a home in Boolaroo, approximately 20km west of Newcastle, at about 3.45pm on Monday.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 10-year-old girl at the scene for multiple stab wounds; however she died at the scene,” police said.

Officers from Lake Macquarie police district arrested a 17-year-old girl at the home.

“She was taken to Belmont police station and is currently assisting with inquiries,” police said.

The teenage girl was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at a children’s court on Tuesday.

Both girls are believed to be known to one another, according to police.

The girls were sisters, the Daily Telegraph reported.

“A crime scene has been established as investigations continue,” police said.