Teenager arrested after attack at Gravesend Sikh temple leaves two women injured

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after reports of an attempted attack at a Sikh temple.

Two women were injured during the incident at Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend at 8.10pm on Thursday, Kent Police said.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a religiously-aggravated public order offence.

Pictures from the scene showed armed police guarding the entrance to the temple as an air ambulance landed in a green space nearby.

Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball of Kent Police said: “We understand the community’s concerns in relation to the events at the gurdwara, however we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance.”

It was reported that a man had entered the location and attempted to assault those in attendance while armed with a bladed weapon.

Police said nobody was seriously injured during the attempted assault but two women required medical attention for cuts and bruises.

A spokesman for the temple wrote on Facebook: “We can confirm that the incident happened after Sukhasan and Guru Granth Sahib Ji was not present in the Darbar Hall.

“The Gurdwara is cooperating fully with Kent Police who are treating the incident very seriously, with the district commander on site to support whilst the investigation is ongoing.”

They added that the temple would provide further information as it becomes available.

More to follow.