Teenager arrested over boy’s death also being held for assault on woman

A teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering a 12-year-old boy in Birmingham is also being held in connection with an assault on an elderly woman in the same area of the city on Sunday, police have said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Richard North, the policing commander for Birmingham, said the 14-year-old suspect accused of stabbing the boy in the stomach near Scribers Lane in Hall Green shortly after 3pm on Tuesday is also being held in connection with an assault on a woman aged in her 80s on Sunday afternoon, which was reported to police.

The 12-year-old boy, who has not been named but was a pupil at Christ Church, Church of England Secondary Academy in Yardley Wood, was said to have been walking through The Shire Country Park on his 10-minute route home when he was stabbed.

Chief Superintendent North said a passer-by had attempted to help the boy amid the “chaotic and absolutely traumatic scene”, adding: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics who treated him at the scene, he lost his life later that day at about 7.30pm.

Mr North told reporters: “As a result of urgent inquiries, a boy aged 14 has been arrested. That happened at 7pm yesterday at an address in Birmingham.

“He remains in custody and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The same 14-year-old has also been arrested for another assault, for an unrelated matter. He is also in custody for that.”

In a written statement issued to BBC News earlier on Wednesday, a member of the victim’s family described the stabbing victim as “the most beautiful, kind child”, and “the nicest kid you would meet”.

The family member added that the boy was “funny, sweet and had not one aggressive bone in his body”.

Appealing for witnesses and information, Chief Superintendent North said: “This is an absolutely appalling incident.

“We have got specialist detectives working on the inquiry, but also supporting the loved ones of the 12-year-old that has very, very sadly and tragically lost his life.”

The officer said: “I would ask the public not to speculate about what happened – this is a very early stage of the inquiry. We are obviously dealing with it with a tremendous amount of priority.

“Detectives are working around the clock to get to the truth of what happened.”

He added: “What I would urge is that anyone who was in the area of Scribers Lane at around that time – the incident happened at 3.40pm – get in touch with us and let us know where they were, if they saw anything unusual or suspicious.

“We have set up a major incident public portal, which can be found on our website. People can find that and they can upload information directly on to that. It might be CCTV they have, phone footage or dashcam footage.”

He declined to speculate on whether or not the youth under arrest was known to the 12-year-old who died.

Answering media questions near a passageway beneath a railway bridge leading to the country park where the boy was stabbed, Chief Superintendent North described the 14-year-old in custody as “a key line of inquiry” and his arrest as “significant”.

Pressed for details of the earlier alleged assault, he said: “It happened nearby and it happened on Sunday January 19. It was a woman in her 80s.

“The suspect is in custody for that and he will be questioned by detectives about that later today.

“It was reported (to police) at around the time of the incident, which I think was at around 1.30 in the afternoon. It had happened reasonably nearby, near the River Cole.”

Some areas of the park where the attack happened, close to Trittiford Mill pool, had been plagued in the past by anti-social behaviour involving local youths, some riding quad bikes, one resident claimed.

“It’s been a weekly occurrence,” the woman said. “It’s a short-cut for school children before and after school, but sometimes there are people just hanging around near a car.”

Police have cordoned off several entrances to the country park, which includes a stretch of the River Cole.

Residents living near a riverside path leading into a wooded area of the park spoke of their shock at discovering the victim’s age and that he had passed away.

One resident, who declined to give her name, said a member of the public had knocked on her door shortly after 3pm on Tuesday asking for the area’s postcode to assist emergency services in reaching the scene.

She told reporters: “The first thing I knew was a gentleman came and asked for the postcode as somebody had been injured.

“He just came and knocked the door.

“We had two police cars and then a helicopter. I found out somebody had been stabbed last night but it wasn’t till this morning that I realised the poor little soul had died.”

Another woman, who said her son was in the same school class as the 12-year-old who died, said she believed the victim was walking home through the park.

In a statement, the boy’s school said: “Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of one of our CCSA students.

“This is a very sad time for our school community and we are focusing on supporting our students, staff and families with professional support.

“As this is a live police investigation, we are unable to share any further details with you.

“At this difficult time, we would urge parents and carers not to contact the school office unless it is for an emergency.”

Police are asking anyone with information to use the major incident public portal or call 101 quoting log 3324 of January 21.