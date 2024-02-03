Teenager arrested over death of bus driver in Elgin

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old bus driver in Elgin.

The man was assaulted at a bus station on Friday night, and later died in hospital.

Police Scotland have since arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

Bus operator Stagecoach Bluebird cancelled a number of services from Elgin on Saturday morning as a result of the police presence.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: "We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

"Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver's family as well as assisting the police in their investigation."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 10.40pm on Friday, 2 February, 2024, police were called to the St Giles Road area of Elgin following a report of the assault of a 58-year-old man.

"Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin where he later died.

"A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing."

Stagecoach Bluebird stated on social media that bus passengers should seek "alternative transport" due to the police incident.