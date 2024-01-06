Teenager charged with knife murder of gunman in Dublin restaurant

Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A teenager has been charged with the knife murder of a 26-year-old man who was killed after opening fire in a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve.

David Amah, 18, appeared at a Dublin district court on Friday, along with 26-year-old Wayne Deegan, who has been charged with assault causing harm during the same incident.

They are the second and third people to be charged in relation to the death of Tristan Sherry.

Gardai believe Sherry entered Browne’s Steakhouse restaurant in the Dublin suburb of Blanchardstown and opened fire on a group of people on Christmas Eve, according to the Irish Times.

A 48-year-old man, Jason Hennessy Sr, was hit in the neck and died of his injuries on Thursday. A murder investigation is under way into his death.

After the shooting, Sherry was tackled by a group of restaurant customers and allegedly assaulted. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Judge Máire Conneely remanded Amah and Deegan in custody until 9 January.

Michael Andrecut, 22, was the first person charged in relation to Sherry’s death. He has been charged with murder and is due back in court on 16 January.