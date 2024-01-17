Teenager charged with manslaughter in fatal Parkdale stabbing

Scott Robert Partington died after being stabbed in Parkdale on Jan. 6, Toronto police said. Investigators said Wednesday he didn't know the teen charged in connection with his death. (Toronto Police Service - image credit)

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in Parkdale.

Police also identified the victim as 35-year-old Scott Robert Partington, and said he did not know the accused.

Partington was found suffering from stab wounds around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 near Queen Street W. and Callender Street, police said. He was raced to hospital, but died there of his injuries.

Partington was a father of two and a resident of Oshawa, according to an online obituary.

"Scott was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He was fiercely loyal, incredibly charming, and loved with a depth that is difficult to put into words. He was adored wherever he went, from the time he was a toddler into adulthood," the obituary reads.

Police said the teenager accused in the fatal incident was arrested on Tuesday.

He faces three charges: manslaughter, possession of a prohibited weapon and fail to comply with a release order.

The accused cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.