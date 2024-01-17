Teenager charged with manslaughter in fatal Parkdale stabbing
Toronto police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in Parkdale.
Police also identified the victim as 35-year-old Scott Robert Partington, and said he did not know the accused.
Partington was found suffering from stab wounds around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 near Queen Street W. and Callender Street, police said. He was raced to hospital, but died there of his injuries.
Partington was a father of two and a resident of Oshawa, according to an online obituary.
"Scott was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He was fiercely loyal, incredibly charming, and loved with a depth that is difficult to put into words. He was adored wherever he went, from the time he was a toddler into adulthood," the obituary reads.
Police said the teenager accused in the fatal incident was arrested on Tuesday.
He faces three charges: manslaughter, possession of a prohibited weapon and fail to comply with a release order.
The accused cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.