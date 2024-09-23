Teenager charged with murder following stabbing

Lewis Bell was stabbed last week in Stockton-on-Tees [Family handout]

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed last week.

Lewis Bell, 26, died on Hills Drive, Stockton-on-Tees, shortly after 00:00 BST on Thursday.

The 17-year-old boy is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 19 and 25, have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A further five arrested last week in connection with the investigation are on police bail.

