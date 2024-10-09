Teenager charged with murder of homeless man near St Pancras International station

Anthony Marks was attacked in the early hours of August 10 in Cromer Street (Met Police)

A teenager has been charged with murdering a homeless man near St Pancras International station.

Anthony Marks, 51, was attacked in the early hours of August 10 in Cromer Street.

Mr Marks was homeless and the Met Police believe he had been sheltering in a nearby bin shed before the attack.

A 17-year-old boy from Dagenham was arrested on Friday and was charged on Sunday with Mr Marks’ murder.

The teenager, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court where he was remanded into custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The Met Police are now appealing for help from the public to identify the homeless victim’s family or next of kin.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: “Despite someone having been charged, our investigation is ongoing with a number of active lines of enquiry.

“Sadly, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to identify next-of-kin for Anthony and I urge anyone who can help to contact the investigation team.

“I am also very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time of the murder and we know that some of those people tried to help Anthony. If you are one of those people please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can contact the police on 0208 358 0300, dial 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting CAD 1428/10AUG24.