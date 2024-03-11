Teenager charged with murder of man in west London

Victim John Cavanagh died in hospital (Metropolitan Police)

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who died after an assault to his head.

Jimmy McDonagh is accused of attacking John Cavanagh, 44, in Uxbridge, west London.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to reports of an assault on March 4.

Mr Cavanagh was taken to hospital where he later died.

A special post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death was the result of a head injury.

McDonagh, of Dawley Avenue in Hayes, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on Friday and he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, previously said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a 44-year-old man died in hospital following an assault in Uxbridge in the evening of Monday, 4 March.

“I know this will be concerning to local residents, however I want to reassure them and the man's family that we are working around the clock to establish what has happened.

“On Tuesday, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Our investigation is in its early stages and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary. Please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6741/04Mar.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.