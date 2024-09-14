Teenager charged with murder after three people found dead in Luton flat

An 18-year-old has been charged with the murders of a woman and two teenagers, believed to be his family, who were found dead at a flat in Luton.

Bedfordshire police confirmed that Nicholas Prosper, 18, has been charged in connection with the three murders. An 18-year-old was arrested shortly after the murders were first reported on Friday.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the force believe the three found dead are Juliana Prosper, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, all of Leabank.

Prosper, also of Leabank, has also been charged with a number of firearms offences.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the three people who sadly lost their lives yesterday and their loved ones.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, next of kin of those who we believe to have died have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Following the discovery of the three bodies yesterday, we immediately dispatched a number of officers to the scene. Shortly afterwards they arrested an 18-year-old man, who has now been charged with three counts of murder, as well as a number of firearms offences.”

Prosper is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police were called at 3.30am on Friday after receiving reports of concerns for welfare at a flat in Leabank, and discovered three people with injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, all three were pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.

Shortly afterwards, an 18-year-old man was arrested in Bramingham Road, where he remained in police custody for questioning.

An investigation has since been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.