Teenager charged with planning terrorist attack after allegedly entering NSW MP’s office with ‘intention to kill’

Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

A New South Wales teenager has been charged with planning a terrorist attack after he allegedly entered a state MP’s office carrying items including “knives and tactical equipment” with the “intention to kill”.

Jordan Patten, a 19-year-old from Raymond Terrace, was arrested in Newcastle after midday on Wednesday and was charged with one count of preparing or planning a terrorist act.

Patten appeared in a Parramatta court on Thursday via video conference from custody. The magistrate told the court that police will allege Patten had intended to kill Labor MP Tim Crakanthorp “due to his position in the Labor party”.

The magistrate said the case had “overtones of mental health issues”.

Crakanthorp, who is the member for Newcastle, said on Wednesday he was advised that Patten had walked in and out of his office, and left before making any contact with his staff.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out at this troubling time. My staff and I are all safe and unharmed,” Crakanthorp said.

“This is a very serious incident. I thank NSW police for their prompt and effective response. I also want to thank the Newcastle Museum staff for their bravery and exceptional management of the situation.”

Officers seized “a number of items” after searching Patten.

NSW police said on Thursday that the seized items had been “taken for further analysis”.

“Following further inquiries, police have become aware of the existence of a document that had been circulated to a number of public figures and media outlets,” a spokesperson said.

No application was made for Patten’s bail in court on Thursday and the matter was adjourned until 21 August.

Police said there was “no ongoing threat to the community in relation to this investigation” and inquiries were continuing.

Patten was charged by the joint counter-terrorism team that comprises officers from NSW police, Australian federal police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission.

People with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community were urged to come forward “no matter how small or insignificant you think the information may be”, a NSW police spokesperson said.