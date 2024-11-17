Teenager in critical condition after city stabbing

The stabbing happened in the early hours of Sunday [BBC]

A 17-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the chest in Nottingham city centre.

Emergency services were called to High Street shortly after 04:00 GMT following reports of the attack.

Nottinghamshire Police said a cordon had been put in place in the area while investigations took place.

That cordon has now been lifted and tram services have resumed through the area.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Chief Insp Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This assault left a young person in hospital with a stab wound to his chest.

"Our investigation is still at an early stage and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened."

