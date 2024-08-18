Teenager critical after off-road electric motorbike crash

A teenager is critically ill after his off-road electric motorbike collided with a car in Dundee.

Police were called to the crash on Fintry Drive, which also involved a grey Fiat 500, at about 19:35 on Saturday.

The 16-year-old was treated at the scene before being taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital.

A man is also in a critical condition following a separate road crash in Orkney.

Officers said the road near Fintryside in Dundee was closed for around five hours.

A 66-year-old woman, who was driving the Fiat, was uninjured.

PC Christopher Williams said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and at this time we believe three off-road electric motorbikes had been seen in the area at the time shortly before the incident."

He urged anyone who was in the area to contact police.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being involved in a head-on collision in Orkney.

The crash, which involved a white Mitsubishi L200 pickup and a blue Toyota Yaris, took place on the A961, near to the South Cara junction.

The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old man, was taken to hospital but later discharged. The 53-year-old man is in critical condition.

Officers said the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions and both landed on their roofs.

The road was closed for 15 hours while officers carried out their investigations.

Sgt Neil MacDonald urged anyone with information to get in touch.