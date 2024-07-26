Teenager who died after getting into difficulties in Dudley reservoir is named

The teenager who died after getting into difficulties in a reservoir in Dudley has been named as Tyrese Johnson.

The 16-year-old's family have paid tribute to the "simply irreplaceable" teenager after his body was pulled from the Lodge Farm Reservoir in the West Midlands town by police divers on Wednesday.

Tyrese had finished school for the summer when he went for a swim at around 6pm on Tuesday.

His family has said in a statement: "Tyrese, words can't describe what you meant to us as a family, your loving devoted mum, your brother, dad, your niece and nephew.

"You were a kind-loving young man with a heart full of gold. Your warm, gentle, kind hearted soul, simply irreplaceable."

Chief Superintendent Anthony Tagg from West Midlands Police added: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Tyrese's family and friends. The shock of his death has devastated the whole community and we share that grief."

Tyrese's death has been referred to a coroner.

The teenager went missing in the water on the same day an eight-year-old boy died after falling into the River Arrow in Alcester, Warwickshire.

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, Birmingham, was pulled from the water on Monday but died on Tuesday from complications caused by drowning, Warwickshire Police said.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Joshua's family said the boy "died in his father's arms" at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The page, created by a family friend to help support Joshua's family after the tragedy, had raised nearly £7,000 by Friday morning.