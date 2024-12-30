Teenager who died in stabbing is named as eighth arrest is made

A teenager who was stabbed to death days after Christmas has been named as police said another arrest has been made.

Officers were called to Heanor Road in Ilkeston at 8.20pm on Saturday December 28 to reports Noah Smedley had collapsed in the street, Derbyshire Police said.

Emergency services tended to the 18-year-old, but he was pronounced dead just before 9pm with injuries consistent with having been stabbed, sparking a murder investigation.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, taking the total number of arrests to eight.

Five 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody, while a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has been released and no further action is being taken, and another 16-year-old girl arrested for the same offence has been released on bail.

The murder probe is being led by the East Midlands special operations unit.

Police have appealed for any CCTV or doorbell footage and any dashcam footage between the times of 7pm and 9pm in the areas of Heanor Road, Rose Avenue, Summerfields Way, Kedleston Drive and Peveril Drive.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*767926.