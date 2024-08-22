Teenager dies in balcony fall and fears over teacher cuts

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
This Woman's Name Is Going Viral On TikTok Because Her Employer Said It "Doesn't Fit The Company Email Structure," And You'll Laugh But Go, "OHH I See"
"I have had this conversation three times in my life at different jobs."
- BuzzFeed
This Picture Of Donald Trump Behind Bullet-Proof Glass Is Now A Unintentionally Hilarious New Meme
Of course this is a thing.
- Cosmo
EmRata's response to a man telling her to "put on a shirt" is everything
Emily Ratajkowski was walking her dog in NYC while wearing a tank top and black trousers when a man shouted at her to "put on a shirt". Her response is iconic.
- People
Why Jennifer Lopez Finally Filed for Divorce from Ben Affleck: 'She Was Done Waiting' (Exclusive Sources)
Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that Lopez filed to end her marriage at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 20
- People
Jerry Seinfeld and Wife Jessica Share Photos from Son Shepherd's College Move-In: 'All 3 Baby Birds Have Flown'
The comedian shares daughter Sascha Betty and sons Julian Kal and Shepherd Kellen with wife Jessica Seinfeld
- People
Emily Ratajkowski Caught a Random Stranger Telling Her to 'Put on a Shirt' on Video. See Her TikTok Reaction
"Famously not demure, famously not mindful," the model wrote in the caption of her TikTok calling out the body shamer
- People
Jennifer Lopez, a White Bikini and the Famous Photos from When She and Ben Affleck Called Off Their 2003 Wedding
Lopez previously spent time in Miami following her and Affleck's last-minute 2003 wedding postponement, before eventually splitting the following January
- Glamour
Michelle Obama Wearing Braids at the DNC Was so Much More Than Just a Style Choice
This is how you make a statement.
- Hello!
Bella Hadid wears daring diamond lingerie set to announce "most special" brand update
The supermodel shared news of a new launch for her fragrance brand, Orebella - read more
- People
Eva Mendes Shares Photos of Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughter's Stuffed Animals on Plane
"Is this the new norm?" the mother of two asked of her traveling situation
- BuzzFeed
"It Blows My Mind That Other People Don’t Do This": Adults Are Revealing The Weird "House Rules" People Have To Follow When They Visit
"One of my aunts said, 'Why should he thank you for this if you're supposed to do this as a wife?'"
- People
Ben Affleck Landed Back in L.A. with Jennifer Garner After College Drop-Off Hours Before Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage on Tuesday, multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE
- Hello!
Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton are so down-to-earth in relatable summer moment
The Princess of Wales and her sister, Pippa Middleton, prove they're just like us in unearthed photo
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski hops on the underwear as outerwear trend in Prada nightdress
The model slipped into the house's poplin mini during a NYC stroll - see more
- WSJ
Former President Clinton at DNC: 'I’m Still Younger Than Donald Trump'
Former President Bill Clinton addressed the crowd on the third night of the Democratic National Convention after completely rewriting the draft of his speech in an effort to make it more joyful.
- TVLine.com
Young Sheldon’s George Sr. Looks Unrecognizable in Post-Death Reunion Photo
It’s a Cooper family reunion on the set of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Leading man Montana Jordan (aka Georgie) and guest star Raegan Revord (Missy) are all smiles as they pose for a photo with Young Sheldon dad Lance Barber on the set of the CBS spinoff. Their reunion comes three months after beloved …
- People
Kate Hudson Shares NSFW Photo of Fiancé Danny Fujikawa During Las Vegas Trip: ‘What Happens in Vegas’
The actress and singer offered a cheeky look inside her getaway in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Aug. 20
- People
Adam Sandler Says His Daughters Urge Him to ‘Calm Down’ and Eat Better: 'I Want This Guy Around’ (Exclusive)
"They always look out for me and my health," Sandler told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of 'Adam Sandler: Love You' on Aug. 20
- Hello!
Gigi Hadid's daughter date with rarely-seen Khai leaves fans saying the same thing
Gigi Hadid shared rare photographs of her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai in a summer Instagram dump, and fans were left speechless at the nearly four-year-old's long hair as she enjoyed a mummy-daughter date at Soho Farmhouse in the UK
- People
Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing Her Diamond 'TNT' Bracelet from Travis Kelce on Tour - and in Her New Music Video
The custom diamond tennis bracelet, made by Wove Made Inc. Jewelers, made multiple appearances in Swift’s new music video for 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart'