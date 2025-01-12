Teenager dies after car plunges into sewage pit

Two people were rescued from the car and taken to hospital - ppApp

A teenager died after a car veered off a road and plunged into a sewage treatment pit.

The 18-year-old man was found yards away from the white VW Golf, which was partially submerged in wastewater.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, a male and female, both aged 21, were rescued from the car and taken to hospital for treatment.

The pair were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said officers were called to Wheldale Sewage Treatment Works in Castleford, West Yorkshire, shortly before 6.20am on Sunday, following reports that a car had left Wheldon Road and gone into a sewage ditch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water rescue teams, along with firefighters, were deployed to the scene in sub-zero temperatures and found the vehicle submerged.

Emergency services at the scene in Castleford, West Yorkshire, on Sunday - YappApp

Photographs showed the wreckage of the car in the vast wastewater oxidation ditch.

A man was found a “few yards away from the vehicle” and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was later confirmed to be an 18-year-old male from the Wakefield area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The incident is being investigated by the major collision enquiry team, which is appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling along Wheldon Road from the direction of Airedale immediately beforehand to contact them.

“Anyone with footage that may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.”