Teenager dies after utility vehicle driven by 8-year-old veers off-road

A teenager has died after a utility vehicle that was being driven by an eight-year-old veered off-road in Hawaii.

Maxim Beregovoy, 13, had been riding as a passenger in an orange Kubota RTV X900 buggy when the juvenile driver veered it off the road, striking a rock embankment and flipped over, Hawaii Police Department said.

The brothers had been traveling on the 72-1000 block of Puukala Road in North Kona before the collision occurred at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Beregovoy was reportedly “ejected” from his car seat out of the buggy – which is designed for rough terrains – when the eight-year-old struck the rocky verge.

He was taken to Kona Community Hospital but was later pronounced dead at 7pm, said officials.

The eight-year-old driver reportedly sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries in the collision. He was treated at the scene and released.

The boys’ father Eugene Beregovoy spoke about his eight-year-old son to KITV: “He’s an eight-year-old, I couldn’t comprehend that would put him behind the wheel. But older brother trying to show his younger brother how it is done because Max by that age was driving these things.”

Maxims’ family reportedly encompassed four young boys and three young girls, wrote KITV.

In a GoFundMe shared for the 13-year-old victim, a tribute read: “He was a sweet, caring, and incredibly smart boy with a bright future. He was also the eldest of seven siblings (whose ages ranged from 12 years to 11 days) dying young at the tender age of 13.

“His hobbies included exploring the great outdoors, doing science experiments, and designing projects that let him learn and satisfy his genuine curiosity.

“He will be missed terribly, as everyone who knew him loved him dearly.”

Officials said the accident is the 25th traffic fatality to strike this year, 10 more than the previous.

A major traffic collision investigation is reported to be underway by the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

The Independent contacted the Hawaii Police Department for comment.