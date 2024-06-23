Teenager fatally stabbed at street festival in Palms sponsored by LAPD booster club

Los Angeles Police headquarters downtown. A teenager was stabbed to death Saturday in Palms during a fight at a carnival sponsored by LAPD Pacific Area Boosters. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A teenager was stabbed to death Saturday night during a fight at a carnival sponsored by a booster club for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD Pacific Area Boosters and Palms Weekend Festival had organized the carnival, which offered rides and games on Venice Boulevard between Overland and Motor avenues through the weekend.

At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, LAPD officers responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Keystone Avenue, said Officer Charles Miller, an LAPD spokesman.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, died at the scene.

Police believe that a fight — possibly motivated by gang rivalries — broke out at the carnival before an assailant between the ages of 15 and 20 stabbed the boy multiple times, Miller said.

The attacker, who fled on foot, had not been apprehended as of Sunday morning, Miller said.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.